Top Five Atlanta Braves Starting Pitching Performances of 2025
The Atlanta Braves entered the season with one of the top starting rotations in the game. Throughout the season, injuries took a toll. However, some stellar days on the mound emerged despite the churn the team ultimately experienced.
Let's look at the top five best starting pitching performances of the season. There are five starters in a rotation, so that's how we landed on the number. A top starting five, if you will.
Chris Sale's Near Shutout
We didn't see him for two months after this game due to how he landed on a diving play in the infield. However, Sale was undeniably at his best during that June night at Truist Park. He got a strike away from a complete game shutout, losing his bid on a bloop single.
He would finish with 8 2/3 innings pitched, allowing five hits and a walk, while striking out seven batters. If he had stuck around as a healthy pitcher after this game, this would likely have been the moment that put him in the race for another Cy Young Award.
Spencer Schwellenbach Goes the Distance
What turned out to be the only complete game by a Braves pitcher this year, Schwellenbach pitched a gem up in Milwaukee against the Brewers. He required just 105 pitches, despite allowing two runs on five hits while striking out nine. It helps when you don't allow any walks.
AJ Smith-Shawver' No-Hit Bid
The 2025 season marked the first time in 20 years that there were zero no-hitters. Smith-Shawver tried his best to be the lone pitcher to do so early on in the season.
He pitched seven no-hit innings against the Cincinnati Reds on May 5, allowing a lead-off single in the eighth. Manager Brian Snitker left him in to complete the inning. He threw 99 pitches and walked four batters, along with the base knock, to help lead the Braves to a 4-0 win.
Grant Holmes Fans 15
This is the lone example where the Braves ended up on the losing end of the game. However, when you match John Smoltz and Warren Spahn for the third most strikeouts in a game by a Braves pitcher, it deserves a shout-out.
He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, allowing three hits and two walks. It proved to be a prime example of Holmes' ability to step up for the Braves in the rotation.
Waldrep's Rise in Bristol
Waldrep wasn't even supposed to be in this game. If the game isn't washed out after half an inning the night before, this breakout performance never happens. Instead, Waldrep is up at 5 a.m., so he can drive up to Bristol, Tenn., and pitch for the Braves at 1 p.m.
The Braves would have been happy with him just giving them innings, but he excelled in his spot start. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, while striking out four. In any other scenario, this is still a solid day, but nothing noteworthy. However, this specific situation served as a surprise season debut that saw Waldrep establish himself in the rotation going forward.