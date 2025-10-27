Son of Former Braves Manager Hired as Mets Hitting Coach
While one Snitker will no be a manager this upcoming season, another will be a coach in the National League East. A continuity, in a way, continues. The son of former Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, Troy, has been hired by the New York Mets as their next hitting coach.
He served as the Houston Astros hitting coach from 2019 to 2025, and he was with the organization in the minor leagues in 2018. He was recently let go following the Astros missing the postseason.
Reports of this possible hire arose last week. MLB Insider Joel Sherman reported in the New York Post that Snitker interviewed for the Mets' hitting coach position. He ultimately won out.
During his time with the Astros, they reached the World Series three times, including the 2021 Fall Classic against his father and the Braves. Ahead of Game 3 in Atlanta, both the father and son got the chance to come together at home plate and deliver the lineup cards to the umpires.
Both would get their chance at a World Series ring. Brian won it in 2021. Troy won it the following season.
He played for the Rome Braves and the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Class A and Class A Advanced teams of the Braves at the time. He also played some independent baseball before retiring ahead of the 2014 season due to a concussion.
Even in a senior adviser role, Brian would get extra opportunities to see his son if he were to join the Mets organization. After all, the Braves and Mets play 13 times a year, including half the games in Atlanta, compared to three times against the Astros, who only come to Atlanta every other year under the current scheduling setup.
Brian is entering his 50th year in the Braves organization. He managed in the minor leagues and coached under former Braves managers before getting the honor himself in 2016. He is one of two Braves managers to win a World Series in the Atlanta era (since 1966), the other being the legendary Bobby Cox.
At 36 years old, Troy has a long career ahead of him to make an impact in the same way that his father did. It won't all be with one organization, but he's still in baseball going forward. The opportunities are still ahead for him.
The future of the Braves manager position is still to be determined. Other coaches are permitted to seek other positions, so other changes are still possible too.