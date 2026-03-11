Braves Announce Further Details for 2026 TV Viewing

The Atlanta Braves have unveiled further details for TV viewing for the 2026 season. This update is specifically on the streaming end.

The pricing for Braves.TV has been made available. This subscription can be made either monthly for $19.99 or annually for $99.99. The monthly subscription is available starting March 23, after spring training, but the annual subscription is available now.

All non-nationally televised games will be available through this subscription, a total of 140 regular-season games. Select spring training games will be available, though that might be only for the seasonal one, based on the availability of the monthly package. Braves.TV can also be bundled with the full MLB.TV.

Minor league games and MLB's Big Inning will be available. Big Inning is a program that features multiple MLB games at once, including live look-ins and highlights.

Nationally televised games will require packages related to the carrier of those games. For example, Sunday Night Baseball will require Peacock if you don't have the revived NBC Sports Network channel. The Home Run Derby will air on Netflix. However, if the game is on the main NBC channel, it can be watched over the air (OTA), also known as with an antenna.

Selected Braves games are still planned to be over-the-air on Gray TV stations. An alternative to Braves.TV has yet to be announced, but as part of an announcement from last month, they "will partner with cable, satellite, and streaming services to provide BravesVision to their customers."

Channel and distributor will likely be released soon. Depending on the distributor, all games could potentially be over-the-air. For example, if Gray Media ends up being the primary distributor, it would be on one of their channels, like spring training and select games currently are. However, if they partner with a distributor that doesn't have an OTA, you'll either need Braves.TV or a TV provider.

These options will replace the FanDuel Sports Network, formerly Fox Sports and Bally Sports. They had been carrying Braves games in some capacity since 2008 and full-time since 2013. The channel's owner, Main Street Sports Group, has faced financial difficulties and missed payments to multiple sports teams, leading to mass termination of contracts.

