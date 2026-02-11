What Options Will the Braves Have After Spencer Schwellenbach's Injury?

NORTH PORT – With the news that Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach will start the season on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, the team is left scrambling for answers. According to Braves insider Grant McAuley, one possible target could be available to the Braves on the free agency market right now.

McAuley joined The Morning Shift on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game on Wednesday morning to discuss where the team stands after this early setback, but also why Chris Bassitt stands out as the “ideal option” for the team moving forward.

“All signs to me point to Chriss Bassitt as being the ideal candidate,” McAuley said. “He’s a guy that can make 30 starts every year, throw you 160 to 180 innings, he has been part of some winning clubs, he was on the Blue Jays last year, and even when they got into the postseason and didn’t even need him to start he came in and threw some really valuable innings for you, so that to me is probably the ideal answer for the rotation.”

Bassitt, who will turn 37 this month, was a staple for the Toronto Blue Jays’ staff in their run to the World Series last season. Over his three years with the team, he has compiled a 3.89 ERA and 4.13 FIP in 541.1 innings pitched.

Like Schwellenbach, Bassitt is a dependable arm that has made at least 30 starts every season since 2022. His projected price tag would run at about 2 years, $24 million, and he could slot right into the Braves’ rotation.

If the Braves push for an in-house option, which they are known to do, then JR Ritche could be a candidate for them in spring training. He is the No. 2 prospect in their system and is expected to be on the brink of making his MLB debut in 2026.

Ritche will have the opportunity to make an impression on the new staff over the next several weeks and could earn a shot to pitch in the big leagues while Schwellenbach returns.

Schwellenbach had already missed extended time last season due to a fractured right elbow, but elbow inflammation could be a sign of more severe issues that could cost him part of or all of the 2026 season.

The Braves were optimistic that Schwellenbach could come back strong after breaking out as a rookie and following up with an even more impressive second season. For his career, he is 15-11 with a 3.23 ERA over 38 starts. Over his 234.1 innings pitched, he has allowed just 195 hits, 84 earned runs, and struck out 235 batters.

Schwellenbach has shown to be a steady arm for the Braves’ rotation, and he was set to be one of the anchors alongside Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, and Renaldo López. Now, the organization is left looking for another reliable arm ahead of the 2026 season.