World Series Champion Catcher Joining Braves Front Office

The Atlanta Braves are adding a recently retired veteran catcher to the front office. According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Martín Maldonado will join as a special assistant for major league operations.

The 39-year-old catcher will cap off his career by playing for Team Puerto Rico during the upcoming World Baseball Classic. This could be viewed as a stepping stone toward Maldonado being a coach or manager one day.

Martín Maldonado is joining the Atlanta Braves as a special assistant for major-league operations, source tells @TheAthletic. Maldonado, 39, has long been viewed as a future manager or coach. He announced his retirement in October, but will play for Puerto Rico in the WBC. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 17, 2025

When he retired back in October, he expressed his desire to manage in the future. However, he was willing to do what it took to stay in the game and work his way to that point.

“I want to stay in the game,” he said after his retirement, via MLB.com. “I just got to see whatever offer, whatever job is coming next and deliberate that with my family and see what is best for me and the family. My goal is to manage in the future. You’ve got to take it step by step.”

It was not specified what type of role that he'll serve while taking on this special assistant role. We should be able to learn more as time goes on. Perhaps he could make for another mentor for the sophomore catcher and Rookie of the Year winner Drake Baldwin.

Maldonado is a Gold Glove winner and a World Series champion with 15 years of MLB experience under his belt. The bulk of it was spent with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Houston Astros, where he won his ring in 2022. His Gold Glove came while a member of the Angels in 2017.

An article in the Houston Chronicle highlighted how well he worked with pitchers during his time with the Astros. In real time, he received praise from All-Star Carlos Correa. He was highly coveted before actually arriving in Houston.

Based on this track record, he brings a presense to the table that many were eager to rally around. That could be valuable when it comes to a leadership role with the Braves. If he ends up joining their coaching staff in the future, that could potentially net a positive uptick in the already solid clubhouse.

These types of roles help build relationships and a track record that leads to more. Manager Walt Weiss, for example, spent time in an advisor for the Colorado Rockies for six seasons. While he took time away to be a high school coach, that connection helped land him his first managerial job with the same team.

Time will tell what becomes of his post-playing career. What we know for sure is that it'll start in Atlanta.

