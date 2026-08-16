Return of AJ Smith-Shawver to Braves a Matter of Time

Some clarity on the next step for AJ Smith-Shawver is slowly coming together. Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss told the media on Saturday afternoon that conversations are being had about when the right-hander could come back up.

He’s currently not scheduled to pitch this week for Triple-A Gwinnett. This could mean that they’re waiting on the final plan. However, even if he were scheduled to pitch, that plan can be changed at any time.

Weiss made it sound like the timing is very situational. The status of the bullpen and the rotation will play a role. However, it doesn’t come down to whether they think he is personally ready.

“He’s at the point where he’s in play,” Weiss said. “So, I’m looking for ways to make that work.”

Smith-Shawver has made two starts in Triple-A since he came up as the 27th man for the Braves doubleheader against the Mets.

He’s allowed two runs in 11 innings pitched, with the second start being a scoreless outing. He pitched into the sixth inning both times, but never completed the frame.

Once he’s back, the question will be who gets the boot from the rotation and, in turn, the active roster. There are two different answers for the two parts to this question.

As of now, the starting rotation consists of Chris Sale, Tyler Mahle, Martín Pérez, Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes. The first two on that list aren’t going anywhere. Sale is the ace of the staff, and Mahle is the team’s deadline addition.

The other three are the ones who could go under the microscope for a move.

None of the members of the rotation who are currently up in the majors have the options. They’d have to be designated for assignment, and the Braves don’t appear interested in putting any of them on waivers.

Based on precedent, Holmes and Pérez are the most likely candidates to move to the bullpen. Overall track record as of late would favor Pérez to stay in the rotation over Holmes. Both have mostly looked strong since the deadline, but Holmes is coming off getting rocked on Saturday night.

Elder could move, but that hasn’t happened yet. He used to be optioned, but that route is no longer available.

Once these arms move to the bullpen, someone else will have to go. Two likely candidates from the bullpen to be moved would be Danny Young and Victor Mederos.

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