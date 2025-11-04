Braves Release Pitcher as Offseason Moves Continue
The Atlanta Braves are back to work on setting up the roster for the 2026 season. They announced Tuesday afternoon that right-hander Nathan Wiles has been released.
Wiles spent most of his season in the minor leagues after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays. He was picked up in a trade in exchange for cash considerations.
He was called up to the active roster multiple times during the season. However, he only made one appearance in a Braves uniform that came back on April 22. He allowed three earned runs in one inning pitched.
Overall, he was solid with Triple-A Gwinnett. He had a 3.04 ERA in 25 games, 19 of which were starts. Regardless of how much the Braves needed starting pitching help last season, he was never called upon. That lone MLB outing was a relief appearance.
In total, the Braves used 46 different pitchers in 2025 en route to a record 71 players used in one season. Nineteen were used as a starter for at least one game.
The Braves make the room to clear a roster spot. There are multiple players on the 60-day injured list who will need to be moved back onto the 40-man roster. The Braves designated multiple players for assignment last month for that very reason.
They also have to set themselves up for other potential moves during the offseason. This specific move does indicate anything other than that. They simply didn’t see him as part of future plans and moved on.
Over the last few days, we’ve gotten a slightly clearer picture of how the team could shape up for next season. Walt Weiss has been promoted from bench coach to manager, and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim opted out from his $16 million player option.
Other players still have to be decided on regarding club options, such as Chris Sale, Tyler Kinley and Ozzie Albies. The first two appear to be locks to stick around next season.
Albies’ status remains up in the air after an overall down year that ended with another wrist injury. Before the injury, it looked like he was back to form for a time. That injury reignited the discussion. All of these important decisions will be made in the coming days.
Once the quiet period and time to decide on options is over, the offseason can start to truly get underway.