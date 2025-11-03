Ha-Seong Kim Makes Final Decision on Player Option with Braves
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly going to need a shortstop for the 2026 season. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Ha-Seong Kim has opted out of his $16 million player option and will test the free-agent market.
Even though he opted out, there is a chance the Braves can still re-sign him for next season. They now have to compete with other teams for his services during the winter, given the thin shortstop market.
Kim's time with the Braves was short, about a month. They got him off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 1. However, that time was enough to boost his stock.
The 30-year-old Gold Glove winner batted .253 with a .684 OPS, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 24 games with the Braves. Those three home runs are the only ones hit by a Braves shortstop this season.
With the player option still on the table at the time, the Braves looked like they had a potential option for next season at the position. With how his season had gone with the Rays, it looked like staying in Atlanta was almost guaranteed. He only played 24 games before Sept. 1 due to multiple injuries. When available, he batted .214 with a .611 OPS.
That all changed when showed what he could do, when healthy, combined with his strong defense. He'll looking to secure a multi-year deal. Atlanta Braves on SI projected that Kim will likely sign a three-year deal, $48 to $60 million with an opt-out after two years.
If they can't bring him back, which is hard to guarantee, especially as a Scott Boras client, they'll have to look elsewhere for options. A few have been explored so far since the conclusion of the regular season.
Bo Bichette is a popular name that's popped up since he's a free agent. He would bring the bat, but he wouldn't have the defense that other options would have. Other names that have been tossed around, either as a free agent or via a trade, have included Corey Seager and Josh Smith from the Texas Rangers, Trevor Story if he opts out and Jeremy Peña in a trade with the Astros.
Many of these names come with World Series experience, two of which have won a combined three World Series MVPs. Some of these potential options are also Boras clients. However, they come with years of control.