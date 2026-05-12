Two Braves Prospect Bats See Stock Soar in Eyes of Baseball America

After all the hype surrounding Atlanta Braves pitching prospects the last couple of years, more bats are starting to see their time arrive. One of their outfielders, Eric Hartman, has been named a top-100 prospect by Baseball America, capturing that No. 100 spot.

He's the first Braves position player to be named a top-100 prospect since Drake Baldwin, who went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award last year.

He has experienced a power surge since the season started. He's hit 12 home runs in 31 games so far with High-A Rome, an increase from the five he hit in 83 games last year with Single-Augusta. Three of them came in a single game back in late April.

1st inning: Eric Hartman homer.

3rd inning: Eric Hartman homer!

9th inning: ERIC HARTMAN HOMER!



The @Braves prospect delivers @GoEmperors' first 3-homer game in at least two decades 🐧 pic.twitter.com/FwpOo6DBEA — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 22, 2026

For good measure, Hartman is batting .331 with a 1.127 OPS, 30 RBIs and 13 stolen bases on 16 attempts. He's been able to harness power without sacrificing his speed. Baseball American has pushed up his power grade from a 35 to a 60. That's an increase from a "below average" rating to a "plus."

Time will tell when the Braves decide it's time to give him a new challenge in Double-A. It's been a pleasant surprise for the organization that he's reached this level. The 19-year-old was a 20th-round pick out of Alberta, and he's taken the opportunity and run with it.

Meanwhile, his team in the outfield, Isaiah Drake, was included among Baseball America's top-10 hottest hitting prospects. He ranked third on the recent list, ahead of Hartman, who was ranked sixth.

Fun fact: His older brother is a former Miami Dolphins running back and two-time national champion at Alabama, Kenyan Drake. This family has a chance to establish a legacy in two major professional sports.

Isaiah Drake was recently named a Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week on MLB.com, as well as South Atlantic League Player of the Week. He got the nod after posting a slashline of .536/.594/1.071, three home runs, nine total extra-base hits, nine RBIs and four stolen bases.

He has at least a base hit in 10 of the last 12 games, including seven multi-hit games. He has seven home runs total on the year now, as well as 10 stolen bases.

Both Braves outfielder prospects are showing a solid mix of power and speed. Both have a long way to go. The next two levels will see larger leaps in competition. However, the hype is building, and they're proving they're ready for the next challenge.