Mammoth Trade Proposal Ships Braves $73 Million Ex-Rival Starter
Offseason rumors can be very misleading. Pundits initially connected the Atlanta Braves to several different free agent starting pitchers. But with the start of free agency, the Braves haven't appeared to be realistic suitors for any new pitchers this offseason.
On Thursday, though, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer identified Minnesota Twins starter Pablo López a realistic trade target for the Braves.
Rymer proposed the Braves send three prospects -- catcher Drake Baldwin, right-hander Hurston Waldrep and right-hander JR Ritchie -- to the Twins in exchange for López and catcher Christian Vázquez.
"The Braves have not been connected to López, but it's past time they added a starter," wrote Rymer.
"With Morton in Baltimore and Max Fried in New York, Atlanta's rotation has sustained two significant departures. The only thing to look forward to is Spencer Strider's return from his second major elbow surgery in five years.
"López has spent the last three seasons as an above-average starter. Even in slipping to a 4.08 ERA in 2024, he still salvaged a 4.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio with help from one of the league's best four-seamers."
Landing López would be terrific for the Braves rotation. The right-hander, who pitched five years for the Miami Marlins to begin his career, went 15-10 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.192 WHIP and 198 strikeouts in 185.1 innings last season.
But giving up Baldwin, Waldrep and Ritchie for López is a lot. The Braves also landed Vázquez in Rymer's proposed deal, but he's a backup catcher at this point in his career.
Vázquez hit .221 with a .575 OPS and 17 extra-base hits in 315 plate appearances during 2024.
Acquiring López and Vázquez would also put the Braves over the luxury tax for a third straight season. While I agree with Rymer that the Braves should be unconcerned with the league's luxury tax, the organization might not agree.
The Braves may have not pursued top free agents this winter in an effort to get back under the luxury tax.
At some point, though, the Braves very likely have to add a starting pitcher this offseason. They have more than 320 innings to replace in the rotation with the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton.
López is entering the second season of a 4-year, $73.5 million contract. He will make $21.75 million during the 2025 campaign.