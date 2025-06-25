Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Final Call on 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park
No matter what happens with the All-Star voting process, Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will be at the festivities.
The Braves announced on the team's X account Wednesday evening that Acuña will participate in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby on July 14. The contest, along with all of the All-Star events this summer, will be at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported Wednesday that Acuña accepted the league's invitation to participate in the Home Run Derby with an announcement on ESPN's SportsCenter.
Last Friday, Acuña told MLB reporter Daniel Álvarez-Montes before a game against the Miami Marlins that he would hit in the derby if invited. Acuña fulfilled that promise accepting the league's invitation a few days later.
Acuña competed in the MLB Home Run Derby during the 2019 and 2022 All-Star breaks. He reached the second round the first time he participated.
At his home ballpark this July, though, he could have a distinct advantage. Acuña will know the ballpark better than any other hitter, and he will have the crowd heavily in his favor.
Acuña made history two years ago as the league's first player with at least 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in the same season. If he wins the Home Run Derby, Acuña will become the first Braves hitter to do so.
Last season, Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hit 16 home runs in the derby, but that wasn't enough to advance to the second run.
This season, Acuña didn't debut until May 23 because of an ACL injury he sustained last May. He took extra time to recover from that injury, and it's paid massive dividends.
Acuña is slashing .385/.496/.692 with nine home runs, 16 RBI and 31 runs in 127 plate appearances during 2025. His 1.188 OPS is the same as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge's although Judge has received a lot more at-bats.
The Braves right fielder didn't receive a lot of votes during the first round of All-Star voting from fans. Part of why may have been because of his late start to the season.
But Acuña started rising up the All-Star vote leaderboard this week. Even with the smaller than normal sample, he's proving to be All-Star worthy in 2025.
No matter what, though, he will be in the Home Run Derby.