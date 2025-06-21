Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Sends Clear Message on 2025 MLB Home Run Derby
It's difficult for baseball players to miss roughly the first two months of the season and still make the MLB All-Star team.
But despite making his 2025 debut on May 23, Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is making a very strong case to be at the Mid-Summer Classic.
On Friday, Acuña told MLB reporter Daniel Álvarez-Montes that he would participate in other All-Star Game festivities too, if invited, including the 2025 Home Run Derby.
"Ronald Acuña Jr. told us in El Extrabase that he'll participate in the Home Run Derby in Atlanta if he gets invited," Álvarez-Montes wrote on X.
Given that the 2025 All-Star Game is at Truist Park in Atlanta, Acuña should be a top candidate for any showcase during the league's All-Star festivities, including the Home Run Derby.
Acuña previously competed in the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2022. He reached the second round the first time he participated.
No Braves player has ever won the league's Home Run Derby. Atlanta designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hit 16 home runs in the contest last year, but he didn't advance to the second round.
Acuña hit a home run on the first pitch he saw this season against the San Diego Padres on May 23. He sat out nearly the first two months of 2025 still recovering from his second ACL tear in the past four years.
But since his return, the right fielder has been sensational, slashing .382/.491/.685 with eight home runs, 14 RBI and 24 runs.
Acuña isn't necessarily the classic Home Run Derby participant if only because he's not just a home run hitter. But the four-time All-Star has reached 40 homers twice in his eight-year career.
He's smashed 173 MLB homers in 747 career games.
On June 16, the MLB released the results from the first round of fan All-Star voting. Acuña was sixth among National League outfielders with 596,805 votes.
In the past, though, not all Home Run Derby participants made the All-Star team. So, Acuña doesn't have to necessarily be an All-Star to hit in the derby.
If the league were smart, it would include Acuña in the derby regardless because he's a hometown draw.
But at the pace he's going currently, Acuña deserves to be an All-Star anyway.