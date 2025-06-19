Social Media Reacts to Braves Manager Pulling Chris Sale in 9th Inning
Amidst a disappointing season, Atlanta Braves fans have been quick to blame general manager Alex Anthopoulos, the team’s pitching, but perhaps none more than manager Brian Snitker.
Cries to fire the Braves’ skipper have been ringing out for years now, but this season’s particularly disappointing start led the cry to become significantly more widespread, and Snitker added more fuel to the fire on Wednesday night.
The Braves bested the Mets 5-0 following a first-pitch homer from Braves superstar Ronald Acuña, Jr., and a stellar 8.2 innings pitched by defending Cy Young winner Chris Sale.
Why only 8.2 innings, though? That would mean Sale had been pulled with just one out to go, right?
After all, Sale boasted an impressive seven strikeouts while holding the Mets’ high-flying offense to five hits, no runs, and just a single walk. Why not finish the game?
The fireworks began in the top of the ninth when Sale, on his 108th pitch, induced Mets superstar Juan Soto into a groundout, in which Sale made an incredibly athletic play. Sale then quickly dispatched Pete Alonso on a three-pitch strikeout.
Sale was then swiftly removed by manager Brian Snitker after giving up a bloop 1-2 single to Brandon Nimmo. Even though Sale was sitting at 116 pitches, fans simply, were not happy.
“Brian Snitker may be the biggest loser in pro sports,” one X user said. “Snitker pulled Sale with one out left up by five?” asked another. Cries of “Snitker gotta gooooooooo…” and Snitker is cooked. He better retire or he'll get fired, deservedly!” rocked Braves X after the game.
“As of 9:35 tonight,” said a fan, “I hate Brian Snitker.”
Even the official Gwinnett Stripers X account, the Triple-A affiliate of the Braves, got in on the action, stating that “at least the Braves beat the Mets.”
One fan argued the point that Snitker was between a figurative rock and hard place. “If Snitker had let Sale stay in and the Mets got a bunch of hits,” she said, ”#Braves fans would have destroyed him.”
In his press conference after the game, Snitker stated, “I was pulling for him as much as he was pulling for himself.”
So was Snitker, ironically, without a win in this situation? One thing is for sure: Braves fans got a bit louder in calling for the skipper's head, even after a big win over a division rival. That's never a good sign.