Braves Pick Up Another Right-Hander off Waiver Wire
The Atlanta Braves make another move off the waiver wire as they get set for the final homestand of the season. They announced that they claimed Joel Payamps off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.
In a corresponding move, they designated Connor Seabold for assignment.
The move comes the day after they claimed catcher Chuckie Robinson off waivers from the Dodgers and placed Daysbel Hernández on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.
While a successful part of the Brewers bullpen in previous seasons, it’s been a long 2025 for Payamps. In 28 games, he has a 7.23 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP compared to his 3.41 career ERA and his 1.18 WHIP.
He’s a one-inning guy who has recorded more than three outs for the Brewers on occasion.
The Brewers part ways with him ahead of playoff time. They don’t see him as part of the plan anymore and put him on waivers.
If he pitches for the Braves, it’ll be in the next couple of days. He’ll get the time to make his way down to Atlanta and report. It could be before the end of the Nationals series, and for sure by the time the Pirates come to town this week.
He’ll look to get a fresh start on a Braves team that’s been on a tear to end the season. They’ve won eight straight games despite officially no longer being in the playoff picture.
It would be icing on the cake for Payamps to put on a nice showing as well.
Seabold’s brief time on the Braves' 40-man roster came to an end. He’s still going to have to go through waivers before we know his fate, but that should be all we see of him in 2025.
He was picked up off waivers from the Rays last month and had already been optioned to Gwinnett last week during a pitching shuffle ahead of the Braves' doubleheader in Washington.
The night before he was optioned, he allowed two earned runs without recording an out. He finishes his time with the big league club with a 9.82 ERA. He primarily served as a long relief option.
The Braves are set to start their finale series of the year with the Nationals on Monday. Chris Sale is set to go up against Mackenzie Gore with a first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.