Braves Add More Outfield Depth in Deal with Reds
The Atlanta Braves add more outfield depth to the roster. They acquired Stuart Fairchild from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, right-hander Joe Jiménez has been moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.
He is expected to join the Braves on Tuesday.
Fairchild has been a bit of a journeyman in his short time in the Major Leagues. While he has spent the bulk of it with the Reds, the Braves are still his fifth team since he was called up in 2021.
In 94 games last season, he batted .215 with 13 home runs, 30 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and .654 OPS. The 29-year-old outfielder provides another depth piece to go along with Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz.
While the stats don’t stand out, anything that could spark the offense helps. The Braves are currently on a 22-inning scoreless streak and are also 1-for-22 with runners in scoring position. This, along with some bullpen struggles, has them starting 0-4 on the season.
It’s the first time since 1980 that the Braves were swept in a four-game series to start the season.
Jiménez was already projected to be out for nearly, if not all of the entire regular season. A move to the 60-Day was only logical. He underwent surgery toward the end of October and is expected to miss eight to 12 months.
On the early end, he’ll be back with a couple months to contribute. On the other end of the projection, he misses the entire season.
Jiménez had a career year with the Braves in 2024. In 69 games, he had a 2.62 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 82 strikeouts. He had a dominant finish to the season with a 1.98 ERA and a .123 opponent’s average during September.