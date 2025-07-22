Braves Ink All Players From 2025 Draft to Pro Deals
The Atlanta Braves drafted 21 players in the 2025 amateur draft, and all of them have officially put pen to paper on professional contracts.
In total, the Braves took 11 right-handed pitchers, three shortstops, three outfielders, two left-handers, one second baseman and one first baseman.
The Braves' top pick in the draft, Tate Southisene, received a $2,622,500 signing bonus. The slot value was set at nearly $4 million. Despite being a fifth-round pick, the Braves went well above the slot value of $438,600 to sign outfielder Conor Essenburg for nearly $2 million.
None of the drafted players have been added to the Braves' top-30 prospects list on MLB.com. This should change sometime soon as it does every year. The prospect list was also updated following the international signing period, where the Braves notably added No. 15 prospect Diego Tornes.
Of the first seven picks that came in the first six rounds of the draft, the Braves addressed depth outside of right-handed pitching. The first three players were shortstops, including 2025 Dick Howser Trophy winner Alex Lodise, in the second round. The award goes to the player deemed the top player in college baseball that year.
Position-player depth was needed badly. Fewer than a third of the teams top prospects were position players. Two are shortstops, one is a third baseman and another is simply listed as an infielder (No. 3 prospect, Nacho Alvarez Jr.).
They also notably drafted two lefties, which the Braves currently only have four of in their top-30 prospect pool.
While some might critique the Braves for still taking a flyer on so many pitchers in the draft, if we’ve learned anything the last couple seasons, it’s that there is never enough pitching.
Injuries have piled up in the rotation, and some of the arms in the bullpen are starting to show their age.
The Braves have had to constantly claim arms off waivers or sign them to minor league deals. It would help to have more options in development