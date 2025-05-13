Braves Promote Two Pitching Prospects Up A Level Of Minor Leagues
Two top Atlanta Braves pitching prospects have been promoted up a level in the minor leagues. According to a roster update from Double-A Columbus, right-hander JR Ritchie is heading to Double-A from High-A Rome and right-hander Jhancarlos Lara is heading from Double-A to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Ritchie has had a dominant showing with High-A Rome to start his 2025 campaign. In seven starts, he has an absurd 1.30 ERA. In his most recent start, the one that likely earn him the move to Columbus, he pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout. He struck out nine batters and walked a batter. He needed just 95 pitches, giving him a Maddux to wrap up his time in High-A.
He is the Braves No. 6 prospect, according to MLB.com. It's his first healthy season since finishing up his recovery from Tommy John Surgery last season. He had a 1.95 ERA in seven appearances with Single-A Augusta before moving up to High-A Rome for a couple starts to end 2024.
Lara's season has been quite the opposite despite being promoted to the highest level of the minor leagues. In six appearances, five starts, he had an 11.21 ERA across 17 2/3 innings pitched with Columbus in 2025. After being in the starting rotation for five starts, he came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing.
Birmingham batters rattled off three hits (including a home run) and walk to plate three runs in 1 2/3 innings pitched. Home runs have been a problem for him all year. He's allowed one in five of his six trips to the mound this year.
Figuring out how to keep the ball in the yard would get him in a big step in the right direction.
The highlight on Lara's scouting report is his slider, which is graded a 60 in the 20-to-80 scale. This means it is "plus" stuff. His fastball is rated a 55, meaning it's above average.