Braves Release World Series Champion Shortstop
The Atlanta Braves have released infielder Orlando Arcia from the roster. He was designated for assignment by the team on Friday ahead of their series with the San Diego Padres.
It's been quite some time since Arcia has actually been in the lineup for the Braves, and has seldomly taken the field in any capacity. His last start came on April 22 during the 10-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, he made four appearances all in the ninth inning or later. In his final appearance on Thursday, he served as a pinch runner.
In 14 games, he batted .194 with a .445 OPS with no home runs, one RBI and one bat flip on a walk - yeah, that actually happened during the Phillies series in April. In the meantime, Luke Williams and Eli White provide the Braves will potential options to patrol the shortstop position behind Nick Allen.
The Braves have made a couple moves since he was DFA'd. The Braves acquired infielder Jonathan Ornelas from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations and was optioned to Triple-A. He will provide more infield depth in the system to fill the gap of Arcia's departure.
Arcia was one of the notable trade deadline acquisitions made by the Braves during the 2021 season. He won his lone World Series title thus far that fall. He served as a platoon option until Dansby Swanson departed in free agency after the 2022 season. Arcia then had his All-Star season in 2023 before slumping for the remainder of his time with the Braves.
He was able to stick around because of his glove, but now his defense has also started to take a step back.