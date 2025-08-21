Braves Shut Down Austin Riley, Pick Up Pitcher Off Waivers
The Atlanta Braves will be without third baseman Austin Riley for the remainder of the season. The team announced Thursday afternoon that he underwent core injury surgery in Philadelphia. He is expected to return for spring training in 2026.
Dr. William Meyers, who specializes in sports hernia treatment, performed the procedure.
Riley has been out since Aug. 3, when he suffered his second abdominal injury of the season. He exited after an injury that came on a diving play at home plate during the MLB Speedway Classic. Both injuries came on a play in the field.
At first, it seemed like he was potentially progressing, but each report from manager Brian Snitker included that he was "still feeling it." He eventually had to get checked, and lo and behold, there was more to it.
Riley finishes the season with a .260 average, a .737 OPS, 16 home runs and 54 RBIs in 102 games played. Nacho Alvarez Jr. will likely hold down the fort at third base the rest of the season like he has been in Riley's absence.
The third baseman has now experienced a season-ending injury in back-to-back seasons. Both happened to come in early August. Last season, he suffered a broken hand on a hit by pitch.
More Rotation Depth on the Way
Meanwhile, the Braves add another starting pitcher option to the organization off the waiver wire. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, they've claimed right-hander Cal Quantrill from the Miami Marlins.
He will pitch on Saturday when the Braves take on the Mets. He takes the spot of Erick Fedde that day.
Since the report from Rosenthal, the Braves announced the move along with other corresponding ones. Dane Dunning and Connor Seabold were options to Triple-A Gwinnett. Outfielder Jake Fraley, who was claimed from the Reds on Tuesday, has reported, and left-hander Dylan Dodd has been called up.
Infielder and postion-player pitcher Luke Williams is now on the 10-day injured list, backdated to Aug. 19, with a strained left oblique muscle.
At some point recently, the Marlins designated him for assignment. We don't know when because it's not on his transaction log. However, we know he was because he was available to be picked up on waivers.
In 24 starts with the Marins, he had a 5.50 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His season can be described as inconsistent. One month, he has a 2.92 ERA (July), and then, he has a 7.15 ERA in another month (April). He had an 11.25 ERA in August before being shown the door.
Like other starting pitching options picked up by the Braves midseason, it's not ideal, but it's a chance for the team to get a guy who is healthy and can chew up innings during the remainder of the season.