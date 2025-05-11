Braves World Series-Winning Outfielder Elects Free Agency
The Atlanta Braves announced on Sunday that outfielder Eddie Rosario elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.
His return can't be ruled out in the future, but his third stint with the club is officially over. Rosario has been designated for assignment on Friday. This is the second time in two years the Braves have DFA'd him.
The Braves signed him to a Major League contract April 28 alongside sending Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A. Rosario played in three games for the Braves, having four at-bats and serving as a pinch runner on Thursday night. He went hitless, including in a perplexing pinch-hitting spot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth in the 4-3 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.
While Rosario's recent runs with the Braves proved futile, he'll have the World Series run to etch him into team lore. He was the 2021 NLCS MVP. Across the six-game series against the Dodgers, he batted .560 with a 1.647 OPS, three home runs and nine RBIs.
His three-run shot in Game 6 gave the Braves the lead that would allow them to punch their ticket to the World Series.
That run in 2021 from his acquisition at the deadline to the championship was the peak of his time with the team.
Infielder Luke Williams was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster. He's had one at-bat in two games so far. He went hitless but stole a base in his pinch-running opportunity.
Eli White and Alex Verdugo have risen up to be the corner outfielders over the last month. Both are liekly to stick around in some capacity when the Ronald Acuña Jr. comes back. That rehab assignment seems to be imminent but hasn't been scheduled yet.