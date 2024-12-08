Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Brewers All-Star Closer To Detroit
The Milwaukee Brewers have some questions to answer this offseason. On Saturday, they lost shortstop Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.
There also is uncertainty surrounding All-Star closer Devin Williams. After the Brewers declined his club option, the expectation is that he will be traded to a fellow contender this winter, which makes the Brewers' position as National League Central favorites in jeopardy unless they receive a big package in return.
Matt Breen of Brewer Fanatic proposed an interesting trade idea, one that involves Milwaukee sending Williams to the Detroit Tigers along with outfielder Tyler Black for third baseman Jace Jung.
"This idea is a stretch because the Tigers have no third baseman ready to step in without Jung. But there are rumors that Detroit might make a run at quality bat, and Alex Bregman is one of the best," Breen wrote.
"Otherwise, Black would offer Detroit a potential left fielder to go with one of the game’s best closers in Williams. Jung - who generally falls in the latter half of Top 100 prospect lists - would get the first shot at the third base gig in Milwaukee. He is a former first-round pick and a solid bat in the minors, including above-average power."
This deal would net the Brewers a Major League ready prospect who could help them right away. The Brewers have perfected the strategy of dealing star players on expiring deals and receiving MLB ready talent in exchange.
If Jung gets his fair shot at third base, the Brewers could move Joey Ortiz to shortstop and not miss a beat without Adames.
We'll see if this trade ultimately happens.
