Why Willy Adames' $182M Giants Deal Is Somewhat Positive For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers unfortunately lost one of the team's best offensive players on Saturday night.
Star shortstop Willy Adames joined the Brewers during the 2021 season and has been with the organization ever since. Adames developed into a true star and one of the best shortstops in baseball over that stretch. At the very least, he is one of the best offensive shortstops in the business.
Adames is a major reason why the Brewers were able to perform well above expectations in 2024 as he clubbed 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs across 161 games played. Sadly, he won't be taking the field with the Brewers in 2025, though. He landed a massive $182 million deal to join the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
This isn't great in the sense that the Brewers now have some tough choices to make. There already has been speculation that Joey Ortiz could take over the shortstop spot, but the Brewers then would need to figure out third base. The Brewers could look to add a shortstop instead. All in all, the Brewers now have a tough decision to make.
On the bright side, though, the Brewers will get draft compensation back now that Adames has left. Milwaukee offered the qualifying offer to him and he turned it down. Because he landed a deal above $50 million, the Brewers will get a pick after the first round, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Because Willy Adames declined the Brewers’ qualifying offer and signed for more than $50M — much more — it means Milwaukee will get an extra Draft pick between the end of the first round and the start of Comp Round A," McCalvy said.
Losing Adames hurts, but at least the Brewers will get something in return.
