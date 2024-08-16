Brewers Future Star Shortstop Is 'Huge' Riser In Latest Prospect Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers already have a surplus of young talent on their big-league roster. But there's even more on the way.
Jackson Chourio has inserted his name into the National League Rookie of the Year conversation with a sizzling August, and the Brewers have other young and talented players like Brice Turang and Sal Frelick.
But there's a much younger player in the Brewers' system with the raw tools to be the best of them all. And that player is starting to garner recognition on a national level.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released an updated in-season prospect rankings, in which he ranked Brewers shortstop prospect Jesus Made 45th among all prospects in Major League Baseball. Made, a 17-year-old shortstop, is currently playing in the Dominican Summer League.
"Made is an outlier in a number of ways," McDaniel said. "(He) doesn't really have peers at this point because most position players this talented skip the DSL completely."
With exceptional bat-to-ball skills and hard hit rates, Made is advanced far beyond other players of his age. A switch-hitter with great speed and arm strength, Made has also earned his fair share of comparisons to another shortstop Brewers fans are familiar with: the Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz.
McDaniel also designated Made as the "huge mover" in the group of players listed as having 50-grade future value to their big-league teams, and insinuated he could climb far higher as he continues to mature.
Yes, Made is only 17, and he's got to prove he can hang at higher levels of the minors. But it's reasonable for Brewers fans to start getting excited about him now, because he has the potential to alter the course of the franchise when he earns the call to Milwaukee.
