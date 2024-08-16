Brewers Rookie Of The Year Candidate Dubbed Future 'Superstar' By Teammate
Coming into the season, everyone in the Milwaukee Brewers organization knew their 20-year-old rookie outfielder had the chance to be special.
When Jackson Chourio made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, he was expected to go through some growing pains at the big-league level. He saw his fair share of them in the first half of the season, but has caught fire in the month of August.
Chourio has a .935 OPS in August, the highest of any month he has had thus far. Now with 15 home runs and 16 stolen bases on the season, Chourio is also the youngest player in Brewers history--and just the third rookie--to have a 15-15 season.
Playing at an elite level at such a young age, Chourio has begun turning heads around the league. That includes veteran Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who said he had "no doubt" Chourio would be a superstar in the future.
“All these kids that are the No. 1 prospects, they always have the talent to be in the big leagues,” Adames said, per Tyler Kepner of The Athletic. “But the way that they handle themselves, on and off the field, is gonna determine... if they’re gonna be a superstar or not. I was just waiting to see how he reacted when he was struggling the way that he did the first two months.”
Adames, 28, is widely considered one of the leaders in the Brewers clubhouse. He's also seen a large influx of young talent in his short time in the organization, as the Brewers called up top prospects such as Brice Turang, Sal Frelick, and Garrett Mitchell in the past couple seasons.
It seems clear from Adames' words that he believes there is something different about Chourio than other talented rookies. And if he's proven right, the Brewers could be in position to compete for championships year in, year out for a very long time.
