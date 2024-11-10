Brewers Linked To Yankees $22 Million Slugger Amid Willy Adames Sweepstakes
The Milwaukee Brewers hope to retain as much of their roster from 2024 as possible but that could be challenging because they are a small-market team.
Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is one the most potent free agents on the market this offseason. With such a highly projected market value, it's doubtful Milwaukee has the bargaining power to re-sign the superstar.
Without Adames in the infield next season, the Brewers will have to revise their strategy, opening the door for a New York Yankees free agent to join the National League Central.
"The free-agent market is thin at third base after Alex Bregman but there are options at second base and shortstop after Adames, including (Ha-Seong) Kim in the shortstop group and former Yankee Gleyber Torres among the second basemen," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Friday when discussing where Adames will sign this offseason.
Torres has batted .265 with 296 extra-base hits including 138 home runs, 441 RBIs and a .775 OPS throughout his seven-season career with the Yankees.
After helping the Yankees win the American League pennant this season, Torres is a free agent for the first time in his career. According to Spotrac, his projected market value is roughly $22 million over a three-year deal, translating to nearly $7 million annually.
The two-time All-Star has a far more proven track record than the Brewers' second basemen options and has experience playing shortstop -- he could help stabilize Milwaukee's infield as the club adjusts from losing Adames, which seems likely to happen.
More MLB: Brewers Urged To Pull Off $44 Million Blockbuster Signing By Insiders