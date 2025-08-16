Brewers Should Target Mariners 2x All-Star This Offseason After Deadline Interest
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't do anything crazy at the trade deadline, but they didn't exactly need to. They have won 13 consecutive games, and it's their second win streak of 10 games or longer. They have the best record in Major League Baseball at 77-44 and lead the Chicago Cubs by nine games in the National League Central.
They were one of the teams that had interest in third baseman Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline. After putting up strong numbers with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Suarez was ultimately traded back to the Seattle Mariners. But he is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
Jim Bowden listed Suarez as one of his top 25 impending free agents for this coming offseason. Perhaps the Brewers could take another look when the offseason comes around.
Should Brewers Target 2x All-Star Third Baseman This Offseason?
"Suárez leads all third basemen with 37 home runs and 92 RBIs. He has struggled since being traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners at the deadline, hitting just .125 in 52 plate appearances. This is the fourth season in the past five years he’s hit 30 or more home runs," Bowden wrote.
Suarez is hitting .235/.306/.535 along with his 37 home runs. He also has driven in 93 runs, posted a 2.7 WAR, has an .841 OPS and a 128 OPS+. His struggles with the Mariners are noteworthy, but he still is putting together a very strong season.
Granted, the Brewers don't always spend big in free agency, but when they do spend, they do so wisely. Suarez will be an expensive free agent this coming offseason, but given that the Brewers had interest in him at the trade deadline, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they might circle back to him this offseason.
The Brewers will need a little bit of power in their lineup if they don't end up winning the World Series this coming October. They aren't really a power-hitting team despite their success.
But if they want to make a run again in 2026, adding a slugger to the mix to go with Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio would give them a much better chance to be a clear contender in 2026 and beyond.
It will be interesting to see how they approach the offseason, depending on how they fare the rest of 2025.
