How Brewers Hot Streak Just Made Milwaukee History
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to find ways to make history.
The team has captivated the baseball world specifically over the last few weeks. Milwaukee is dealing with some injuries, but at this point, it doesn't matter who takes the field for the Brewers. Milwaukee took down the Cincinnati Reds in a wild affair on Friday and now have won 13 games in a row. This current winning streak now is tied for Milwaukee's highest winning streak in franchise history.
Brewers continue to make history with red-hot winning streak
"Final: Brewers 10, Reds 8," Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said. "Team Streak, meet Team Unique. The Brewers have tied a franchise record with their 13th straight win. This one was the most unbelievable yet, erasing an 8-1 deficit and 2 homers from Christian Yelich wielding a Ueck bat. Absurdity. The record: 77-44."
Milwaukee has won in different ways throughout this steak so far. There have been games in which the starting rotation carried the load. Some in which the offense exploded. And others in which the bullpen has kept Milwaukee afloat. Everything is clicking right now for Milwaukee.
The Brewers were down 8-1 against the Reds but it didn't matter. Milwaukee doesn't ever call it quits. It doesn't matter how much the Brewers are down by, if there are outs left for Milwaukee, it has a chance to win. This is just another example of the history that Milwaukee is making.
The Brewers are 77-44 on the season so far and now have a nine game lead in the National League Central. The Brewers had low expectations heading into the 2025 season but clearly, Milwaukee has outperformed them.
Milwaukee keeps making history and there's really no sign of slowing down right now for the Brewers. It's hard not to root for this exciting, young roster playing at a much higher level than anyone expected that they could do.
