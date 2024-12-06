Brewers' Willy Adames Predicted To Join NL East Rival On Six-Year, $150 Million Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers likely would've re-signed fan favorite Willy Adames by now but unfortunately, having the league's smallest market makes doing so nearly impossible.
The Brewers lack the spending power big-market clubs possess, forcing Adames to seek a deal that matches his lucrative market value.
According to an insider's recent prediction for the Brewers superstar's future, it's possible Adames will join the National League East this offseason.
"The (Atlanta) Braves are focused on augmenting the top of their rotation, but if they aren’t able to bring back Max Fried or sign another top-of-the-rotation starter, then pivoting to the position player who best fits their roster makes sense — and Adames would be an ideal fit at shortstop," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Friday.
Adames's projected market value is roughly $160 million over a six-year deal, translating to nearly $27 million annually, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
"With Matt Olson at first, Ozzie Albiesat second, Austin Riley at third and Adames at short, Atlanta would have the best two-way infield in the sport," Bowden continued. "How would you like that, Braves fans? Incumbent shortstop Orlando Arcia could switch to a utility role that allowed him to play all over the diamond. Adames, who has averaged 29 homers per season over the past three years, would lengthen the Braves’ lineup even more. Atlanta Braves — Willy Adames, SS (6 years, $150 million)."
If the Brewers were to sign Adames for Bowden's suggested price tag, he would become Milwaukee's highest-paid player -- outfielder Christian Yelich would be next with a $22 million salary for 2025.
Committing to nine-figure, multi-year deals isn't how the Brewers won back-to-back NL Central titles the two previous seasons. Milwaukee won't sacrifice its future payroll flexibility to retain one specific player.
Saying goodbye to Adames this offseason will be difficult for the Brewers but they should be fine as long as they continue to draft wisely and develop homegrown stars.
