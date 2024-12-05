Yankees Predicted To Win Bidding War For Brewers $160 Million Fan Favorite
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the league's smallest markets, which can make navigating the free-agent market challenging.
Big-market teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have far more spending power than Milwaukee. Consequently, the Brewers typically lose out on acquiring or retaining highly valuable assets.
Unfortunately, it looks like the Brewers could part ways with a fan favorite this winter -- with the Yankees being viewed as a top landing spot for the highly coveted free agent.
"(Willy) Adames has emerged as 'one of the options being considered' by the New York Yankees should Juan Soto depart, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand," Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley wrote Thursday when predicting where the Milwaukee shortstop will sign this winter.
Adames' projected market value is roughly $160 million over a six-year deal, translating to nearly $27 million annually, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The Brewers are unlikely to meet or exceed that value.
"The San Francisco Giants also have 'serious interest' in Adames," Buckley continued. "There are surely a number of other suitors, too, but these might be the most significant. The Yankees will have plenty to spend if they lose Soto, and the Giants have gone public with their plans of upgrading at shortstop. So, while there might be a half-dozen other teams in the mix, these feel like the favorites for now. Prediction: Yankees sign Adames; Giants sign Ha-Seong Kim."
Likely, Adames won't sign anywhere until Soto makes up his mind, so it could be a while before Brewers fans are officially forced to say goodbye to their beloved star. Even though he wasn't homegrown, he was embraced by many and it'll be a sad day in Milwaukee when he lands elsewhere.
More MLB: Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Pitch Provides Brewers With Willy Adames Replacement