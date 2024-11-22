Dodgers Acquire Brewers Two-Time All-Star In Riveting Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen was a force to be reckoned with this season and hopefully, next year won't be much different for the relief core.
With Brewers right-handed pitcher Joe Ross being the only free-agent relief pitcher in Milwaukee's bullpen, the club should have no worries about next season's arsenal.
However, an elite Brewers reliever has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, with the defending World Series champions at the forefront of potential landing spots.
"As for the (Los Angeles) Dodgers, is there any doubt they will spend?," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Friday morning. "They are reportedly going to meet with (Juan) Soto. That feels like a longshot, but they need reliable starting pitching and (Corbin) Burnes could very well help the Dodgers as they try to repeat as World Series Champions. They'll either need to re-sign Teoscar Hernández or find someone else to fill that void in the outfield. And if (Devin) Williams and/or (Ryan) Helsley get traded, the Dodgers make sense as a landing spot for one of the star closers."
Williams has logged a 27-10 record with a 1.83 ERA, 375-to-112 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .157 batting average against and a 1.02 WHIP throughout his six-season career with Milwaukee.
Williams is entering his final year of arbitration, making him a viable trade candidate for the small-market Brewers, who might prefer to deal him before the right-handed pitcher becomes a free agent for the first time in his career next winter.
The two-time National League Reliever of the Year has been one of the league's most dominant closers for the past few seasons and he's projected to receive $8.4 million in arbitration, according to Spotrac.
The two-time All-Star's market value is much higher than what he'll earn this winter and will only increase as he continues to dominate.
Due to their lack of spending power, the Brewers rely heavily on producing homegrown stars. Trading Williams could land them a decent haul of prospects in return, especially if he's dealt to the Dodgers, who have a top-five farm system.
