Brewers' Willy Adames Predicted To Cut Ties With Milwaukee, Sign With NL West Rival
The Milwaukee Brewers are a small-market team that needs all the help they can get despite winning the National League Central two seasons in a row.
Unfortunately, the offseason can be tricky for the Brewers due to their lack of spending power. Milwaukee's top priority this winter is re-signing free agent superstar Willy Adames but his price tag might be too high for the franchise's budget.
Big-market clubs will look to outbid the Brewers for Adames this winter and an NL West rival has been mentioned as the most likely team to sign him.
"Can the new-look (San Francisco) Giants front office, led by Buster Posey, do a better job getting top-tier free-agent talent to sign on the dotted line?," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Thursday after projecting Adames to bat third for the San Francisco in 2025. "Locking up Matt Chapman was a great first step, and shoring up the left side of the infield by landing Willy Adames would move the needle in a major way."
Adames is one of the top sluggers on the market this offseason after batting .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS in 161 games played for the Brewers in 2024.
Sadly, his projected market value is roughly $160 million over a six-year deal, translating to nearly $27 million annually, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Matching or exceeding offers for Adames from big-market clubs such as the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers would likely require the Brewers to clear significant payroll room.
It seems doubtful that Adames will return to Milwaukee next season but that's not guaranteed. The gifted shortstop enjoys playing for the Brewers, so perhaps something can be worked out.
More MLB: Brewers Superstar Shockingly Predicted To Join Braves In Rare Free Agency Blockbuster