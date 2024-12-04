Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Pitch Provides Brewers With Willy Adames Replacement
The Milwaukee Brewers will exhaust every resource they have to retain superstar shortstop Willy Adames this winter but it's more likely he'll sign elsewhere.
Committing to hefty contracts, such as the one Adames is searching for, could be challenging for a small-market team such as the Brewers. His projected market value is roughly $160 million over a six-year deal, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Assuming Adames signs with a bigger-market club, perhaps a blockbuster between the Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers could help Milwaukee get back on its feet after losing their beloved infielder.
"After landing another ace for their rotation in Blake Snell, it’s time for the Dodgers to address the back end of their bullpen," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Wednesday. "After missing the first four months of last season with stress fractures in his back, (Devin) Williams returned in late July and dominated. He posted a 1.25 ERA and 0.969 WHIP in 22 appearances with 14 saves and 38 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings. His arsenal includes arguably the best changeup in the sport. In return for an impact closer like Williams, the Brewers could get shortstop Gavin Lux, who would replace Willy Adames at shortstop and allow Joey Ortiz to play third base."
Lux has batted .252 with 104 extra-base hits including 28 home runs, 155 RBIs and a .709 OPS throughout his five-year career with the Dodgers.
"They would also need to get a pitcher back in the deal and perhaps Justin Wrobleski, a 24-year-old lefty who posted a 3.76 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts) between Double A and Triple A last season, would work for both teams," Bowden continued. "Williams has one more year of team control, while Lux has two. Even if the Dodgers got Williams, they could still re-sign Blake Treinen; as Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes and company learned last year, you can never have enough pitching. And to replace Lux, the Dodgers could sign Adames to play shortstop. The rich get richer."
Dealing Williams, a two-time National League Reliever of the Year, won't be easy but it'll likely have to come at some point. The veteran closer is entering his final year of arbitration and if he excels in 2025, his market value will likely be too high for Milwaukee to want to re-sign him next winter.
A deal with the Dodgers could help Milwaukee maximize Williams' trade value while he's regarded as one of the most elite closers in the game. This could be the Brewers' best chance to get the most out of their veteran hurler while ensuring a backup plan for the likely impending departure of Adames.
More MLB: Brewers' Willy Adames Predicted To Sign $177 Million Deal With AL East Rival