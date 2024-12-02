Brewers' Willy Adames Predicted To Sign $177 Million Deal With AL East Rival
The Milwaukee Brewers will do everything possible to retain superstar shortstop Willy Adames this winter as he explores the free-agent market.
Retaining Adames could be tricky for a small-market team such as the Brewers. According to MLB Trade Rumors, his projected market value is roughly $160 million over a five-year deal, translating to nearly $32 million annually.
Unfortunately, Milwaukee won't be able to re-sign Adames if his latest contract prediction comes to fruition, one that sends the gifted infielder to the American League East.
"He (Adames) rated as one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball in 2022 and 2023, but that changed in 2024," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Monday. "Most notably, his Defensive Runs Saved swung all the way from +8 in '23 to -16 this year. Arm strength nonetheless remained among Adames' inventory of skills, so his reported willingness to move to third base is a good call on his part. It's all the more reason to think he can shoot for Dansby Swanson's seven-year, $177 million deal. Potential Fits: San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies."
If the Red Sox decide to move two-time Gold Glove defender Rafael Devers from third base to first next season, that would open the door for Adames to take over the hot corner for Boston.
Adames has mainly played shortstop throughout his seven-year career but considering he's willing to switch positions, a deal with the Red Sox could work.
Boston is looking to significantly upgrade its roster this winter and landing one of the top available sluggers would be a great place to start. With money being of little concern for the Red Sox, landing Adames shouldn't be too challenging.
