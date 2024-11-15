Dodgers Projected As Top Landing Spot For Brewers Fan Favorite, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have defied the odds by winning the National League Central two years in a row and are geared to three-peat in 2025.
Before the Brewers can begin defending the NL Central crown next season, they must endure a costly offseason, which could negatively impact their chances of winning the division next year.
The Brewers have a small list of available free agents this winter but one of them is a highly coveted superstar who could help the defending World Series champions repeat history next year.
"If they're (Los Angeles Dodgers) able to sign (Willy) Adames, though, problem solved," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Friday when discussing how the Brewers shortstop fits into the Dodgers game plan. "They can keep their six-time Gold Glove winner in right field where he belongs, as well as cement Tommy Edman as the full-time center fielder instead of shuffling him between shortstop/second base/center field again."
After batting .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS in 161 games played for the Brewers in 2024, Adames has become one of the league's most-coveted shortstops.
"The Dodgers' current projected tax payroll for 2025 is $272 million," Miller continued. "That's $31 million above the luxury tax threshold for 2025, but it's more notably about $68 million less than they spent this past season—without including the expected impending tax payment of around $90 million. So, if they want Adames, they can go get him."
According to Spotrac, Adames's projected market value is roughly $189 million over a seven-year deal, translating to nearly $27 million annually. Retaining the star infielder will be challenging for a small-market team such as the Brewers.
Outbidding big-market clubs for Adames, such as the Dodgers, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, will be an uphill battle for the Brewers. Fortunately, Milwaukee has a young talent core and an excellent player development system, so losing the 29-year-old slugger this winter won't mean the franchise's end, although it will be painful.
