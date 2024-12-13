Yankees Trade Nestor Cortes In Blockbuster Deal For Brewers Two-Time All-Star
The small-market Milwaukee Brewers are having a painful offseason after saying goodbye to superstar shortstop Willy Adames but the hurt isn't over.
Being a small-market club, the Brewers have to play the long game with homegrown talents, such as former Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes, who was dealt before becoming a free agent due to the Brew Crew's inability to match his demands in his final year of arbitration.
Unfortunately, another Brewers hurler in a circumstance similar to Burnes' with Milwaukee is on the move and headed for the bright lights of New York City.
"BREAKING: The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers," as ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported on Friday.
Williams posted a 27-10 record with a 1.83 ERA, 375-to-112 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .157 batting average against and a 1.02 WHIP throughout his six-season career with Milwaukee.
The Brewers 2013 second-round draft pick has been one of the league's most elite closing pitchers since moving to the back of the bullpen toward the end of the 2021 season.
The two-time All-Star was nominated for the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year award for outstanding performances in 2020 and 2023.
Sadly, Williams is in his final year of arbitration, so it's likely the Brewers wouldn't have re-signed him next winter when he becomes a free agent for the first time. Therefore, trading him now is the best move for Milwaukee, which relies heavily on making smart trades and producing homegrown stars to compete.
In return for Williams, the Brewers will receive cash, left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin -- the former a seasoned veteran starter and the latter a developing prospect.
Parting ways with homegrown stars will always be brutal for Milwaukee fans. Still, fortunately, the Brewers have a strong player development system that should hopefully keep the club competing despite losing valuable assets such as Williams.
