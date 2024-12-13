Brewers-Rangers Mock Trade Sends Devin Williams To Texas In 1-for-1 Swap
Will the Milwaukee Brewers actually trade one of their best pitchers away this offseason?
Well, if the right deal comes around, nothing can be ruled out.
Brewers star Devin Williams has one more year of team control before heading to free agency. He is one of the best closers in baseball and surely will land a mammoth deal next year. If the Brewers don't think they are going to hand him that deal, it would make sense to trade him this offseason to maximize the return.
There is an opposing argument that the Brewers should keep him until at least the trade deadline to see where the team is at. Milwaukee could always trade him down the line, but what if he gets injured or struggles?
If the right deal comes along, it does make sense to at least consider a move. MLB.com's David Adler put together a mock deal with the Texas Rangers that is very interesting.
"Rangers get: (right-handed pitcher) Devin Williams," Adler said. "Brewers get: (right-handed pitcher) Jack Leiter (Rangers' No. 4 prospect). Why it makes sense: The Rangers went from World Series champions to also-rans in the span of a season, but they have all the pieces in place to make another run in 2025. Except for a closer. Texas lost its three best relievers to free agency -- Kirby Yates, David Robertson and José Leclerc. Signing Jacob Webb is a start...but Webb is no Williams.
"This team needs an elite closer to join the rest of its stars. And the Brewers? They need starting pitching. Leiter is a high-risk, high-ceiling prospect who's struggled with command as a pro and got shelled in his big league debut last year -- but his stuff is electric, he's big league ready, and Milwaukee has been successful at pitcher development."
This is the type of deal Milwaukee should consider. Leiter is just 24 years old and won't be a free agent until 2031. The Brewers have shown that they can develop pitching. If you can trade Williams for someone who has the potential to be a starter at least in the middle of the rotation for years to come at a cheap cost, why not?
