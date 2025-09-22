2 Things For Brewers To Play For After Clinching NL Central
The Milwaukee Brewers are your National League Central champions once again.
Heading into the 2025 season, there was a lot of buzz that the Chicago Cubs would be the team to beat this season in the division after adding Kyle Tucker in an offseason trade with the Houston Astros. That didn't end up being the case. The Brewers clinched the National League Central crown this past weekend for the third straight season. The St. Louis Cardinals won the division back in 2022 and it has been all Brewers ever since.
Despite the fact that the Brewers now know that they are going to finish with the top spot in the National League Central, there are still things to play for with another week left in the regular season.
Here are two things for the Brewers to play for across the team's final six games of the season:
The Brewers have more to play for
No. 1 overall seed in the National League
The Brewers have clinched the top spot in the National League Central, but the top overall seed in the National League is still slightly up for grabs. The Brewers have the insider track to it, but the Philadelphia Phillies are hot on the Brewers' trail with a 92-64 record. The Brewers are closing in on the No. 1 seed with the magic number for it set at four. If the Brewers can win a few more, they will lock up the No. 1 spot in no time.
Franchise Record for wins in a season
This one isn't as important for the 2025 season alone, but the Brewers are in range of brekaing their all-time single-season record for wins in a season. The record currently is 96. Milwaukee has 95 wins with six games left to go. If the Brewers can go just 2-4 in their final six games of the season, they will set a new record. This Brewers team has set records left and right throughout the season. It's only right they get this one too.
