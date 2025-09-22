Brewers' Magic Number For Home-Field Advantage After Clinching NL Central
Life is pretty good for the Milwaukee Brewers these days.
Even while dropping two of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, the Brewers locked up their third straight National League Central title. With a 95-61 record entering the final week of the regular season, there's still one box to check before fully pivoting to a focus on October.
The Brewers are close to securing home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason. With six games to go, they simply need to secure a better record than the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, the only other teams that can reach the 95-win mark if they win out.
Brewers' magic number to clinch home-field advantage
The Blue Jays should be easy to outstrip. At 90-66, Toronto trails Milwaukee by five games, and the Brewers won their series at the Rogers Centre back in August. All the Brewers need is either one more win or one more Blue Jays loss to ensure they'll have a better record than every American League team heading into the playoffs.
Philadelphia is in slightly better position at 92-64, but the Brewers own the tiebreaker there as well, thanks to a 4-2 record against the Phillies this season. That makes Milwaukee's magic number three to clinch NL home-field advantage, and therefore, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Milwaukee's remaining schedule includes a trip out west to face the San Diego Padres, then a return to American Family Field for three final games against the Cincinnati Reds, who are heading into the week tied with the New York Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot.
So, although they hope to have the one-seed sewn up by then, the Brewers' final series of the regular season is still likely to be filled with drama as teams across baseball keep tabs on the results.
All season, the Brewers have put themselves in a position to stay ahead of the pack. If they can play sound baseball in San Diego, they'll have done all they can to pave the path to a championship in October.
