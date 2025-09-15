$22.5 Million Man Showing Interest In Re-Signing With Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off arguably the most surprising trade of the season ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Milwaukee landed Shelby Miller from the Arizona Diamondbacks and in the process also acquired injured lefty starter Jordan Montgomery. There were rumors throughout the offseason that the Diamondbacks wanted to move on. Diamondbacks owner, Ken Kendrick, blasted Montgomery after the 2024 season ended.
"If anyone wants to blame anyone for Jordan Montgomery being a Diamondback, you're talking to the guy that should be blamed," Kendrick said. "Because I brought it to [the front office's] attention. I pushed for it. They agreed to it -- it wasn't in our game plan. You know when he was signed -- right at the end of spring training. And looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to invest that money in a guy who performed as poorly as he did. It's our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint. And I'm the perpetrator of that."
Should the Brewers give the lefty a shot in 2026?
Despite the public criticism, Montgomery opted into his $22.5 million player option for 2025. There were some trade rumors about him throughout the offseason, but nothing came to fruition. He underwent season-ending surgery, though, before the 2025 season even began.
His name popping up at the trade deadline was surprising, but clearly, the Diamondbacks just wanted to offload him and Milwaukee obliged.
Montgomery was in Milwaukee this past weekend and spoke to reporters. Among the questions asked to him was whether he would be interested in re-signing with the Brewers this upcoming offseason for the 2026 season and made it clear that he is at least interested in the possibility, as transcribed by MLB.com's Rich Rovito.
"I’m definitely interested in being a part of this team,” Montgomery said. “They’re really good. They’re really good with pitchers. They play good defense. What’s not to like?"
Montgomery is technically on the Brewers, but has been recovering behind the scenes. He'll be a free agent this upcoming offseason and has a 4.03 career ERA in eight seasons. Should the Brewers give him a shot?