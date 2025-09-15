Brewers Could Lose Rising Star Executive: Report
The Milwaukee Brewers have proved over and over again that they know how to build a competitive Major League Baseball team.
Milwaukee looks like it is going to win its third straight National League Central title. The Brewers just clinched a playoff spot this weekend and should clinch the No. 1 spot in the division very soon. Milwaukee has a 5 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs with just 12 games left for the Brewers.
The Brewers are in the middle of the top stretch of baseball in the team's history. Milwaukee hasn't won fewer than 86 games in a season since 2017, aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Deespite having less financial resources than other teams, like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, the Brewers have found a way to consistently win. Milwaukee's front office clearly knows what it is doing and because of that, other teams could look to the franchise this upcoming offseason. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand noted that Brewers assistant general manager Matt Kleine is someone teams may "keep an eye" for open general manager roles.
The Brewers' front office is worth watching
"Many of the names we're hearing for potential GM openings make a lot of sense, but keep an eye on Brewers assistant GM Matt Kleine. Milwaukee's success in recent years should have some teams looking at the Brewers front office when it comes to any openings," Feinsand said.
Kleine may not be a big-name executive outside of Milwaukee, but that could quickly change. He has been the assistant general manager for the Brewers since Nov. 2023, per his LinkedIn page. Kleine has been with the Brewers for over 18 years, also per his page, dating back to 2007 as an associate scout. He's worked his way up through the Brewers' front office and now seems like he could be a candidate to take over another program.
The Brewers have been able to maintain their success over the years thanks in large part to the work of this front office. Losing anyone would be tough, but is a nature of the game. Keep an eye on Kleine this offseason.
More MLB: Brewers Injury Update: Milwaukee At Risk Of Losing José Quintana