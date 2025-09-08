Milwaukee Brewers On SI

3 Bold Predictions For Brewers With 2025 Postseason Looming

Can Milwaukee climb the mountain?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins (16) jogs out to his position for the bottom of the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
/ Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
With only three weeks to go in the regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers may not be invincible, but they're still the class of Major League Baseball this season.

Thanks to their three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Brewers are 5 1/2 games better than any other team in the sport this season at 89-55 as of Monday afternoon. They're proving they can conquer the regular season, but will it translate to postseason success?

As we wait to find out the answers, here are some guesses, in the form of bold predictions, as to how the rest of the campaign will play out.

Jose Quintana becomes the third playoff starter

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws during the first inning of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff should be locks for postseason starts, which is leaving everyone to wonder who would get the ball in Game 3 of a playoff series. And while fireballing rookie Jacob Misiorowski and breakout star Quinn Priester are probably sexier options, Quintana's track record could be the determining factor.

Maybe the Brewers go with someone else in the Division Series, but we just have a weird hunch that Quintana will eventually get his chance and seize the moment. He had a 3.11 ERA in the playoffs last season, including a great start against Milwaukee at American Family Field.

Brice Turang proves to be MLB's 2025 playoff breakout star

It's possible there are still national baseball fans who aren't familiar with Brice Turang, or at the very least, haven't paid attention to what a special season he's having. The bet here is that changes in the playoffs.

Fresh off a Player of the Month Award in August, Turang finds his power stroke again in October and hits multiple home runs in multiple series, combining with his elite defense and superb baserunning to create memorable moments all over the field.

Brewers finally make first World Series appearance since 1982

575101_0.tif. 9-24-00, 2S Milwaukee County Stadium Farewell; When the Brewers completed their comeback from a two-game deficit to win the 1982 American League Championship Series, ecstatic fans had a field day in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Sentinel; 10-11-1982, The Stadium belonged to the fans Sunday after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the California Angels to win the American League pennant and a trip to the World Series. / Dale Guldan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brewers fans know it all too well. The only time Milwaukee made the World Series, they were still in the American League, and lost to their current division rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, in a dramatic seven games.

This year's Brewers team has everything it could need to make it back. The lineup is pesky and has more power potential at full strength than it gets credit for. And just as importantly, a lot of fellow National League contenders are fading as the season progresses.

But just because baseball isn't fair, the Brewers make it back, only to be bested in seven games once again by a team from the American League Central this time -- the Detroit Tigers.

