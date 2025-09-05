Brewers' Pat Murphy Has 3-Word Freddy Peralta Message After Latest Gem
The Milwaukee Brewers dropped their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, but that didn't diminish another gem from ace Freddy Peralta.
Peralta went five shutout innings, pitching out of a major jam in the top of the third, striking out eight batters and allowing just two hits. It was his fifth consecutive start allowing three hits or fewer and zero runs, which had never been done before in the modern era.
For a two-time All-Star, Peralta still may not quite get the national recognition he deserves. He's become one of the most reliable starters in the entire sport, and if anyone knows that, it's his manager.
Pat Murphy dishes on Peralta's excellence
The only thing Peralta could improve upon, skipper Pat Murphy hinted, is improving his pitch count efficiency. Still, Murphy had effusive praise for his ace in the aftermath of the loss.
“That might be an extra step for him to walk into superstardom from what he’s doing right now, which is pretty darn special,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Peralta has only pitched into the seventh inning once all season, and that was all the way back on April 2 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went eight innings. Part of that has to do with keeping his pitch count low and setting him up for postseason success, but it would certainly benefit the Brewers to have an ace who could save their bullpen more often.
And considering he owns a 2.50 ERA (fourth-best among qualified pitchers), the innings aren't a massive concern.
Given that Peralta's $8 million club option is a slam dunk to get picked up for next season, perhaps pitch efficiency can be the stated goal for the organization to send the righty home for the winter.
However, the playoffs come first, and Peralta will get the ball in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. If he only gives them five innings, but keeps the opposition off the scoreboard, it's doubtful Murphy and the Brewers willl complain.
