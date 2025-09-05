3 Huge Predictions For Milwaukee Brewers - Including Freddy Peralta Praise
The Milwaukee Brewers have been very dominant over the last few months. They've cemented themselves as one of the best teams in baseball.
Milwaukee has done this with production across the board. The pitching staff is as dominant as ever. The team's bullpen is as trustworthy as any unit in the National League at this point. There's a lot to be excited about in Milwaukee.
Here are three huge predictions for the rest of the Brewers' season:
3. Pat Murphy will win NL Manager of the Year
The National League Manager of the Year award shouldn't just be given out to whoever the No. 1 seed in the league is. It should be given out based on the results that a team has put together compared to their expectations.
Through that lens, Brewers manager Pat Murphy is the clear option for NL Manager of the Year.
Murphy's team wasn't supposed to be a top postseason contender. The expectations were they would sit around .500 and potentially squeak into the postseason, but the Brewers have been the best team in baseball, and it's likely going to land Murphy the Manager of the Year award.
2. Freddy Peralta will finish No. 2 in NL Cy Young voting
Freddy Peralta has always been one of the better pitchers in the NL, but recently, he's turned his play to a new level.
He hasn't allowed a run in five consecutive starts. The righty has lowered his season ERA to 2.50 and looks to be getting better as the season goes on.
Paul Skenes seems to be the runaway favorite for the Cy Young award in the NL, but Peralta could, and likely should, finish in second place. If he can keep this dominance up, the Brewers ace will cement himself at the top of the league.
1. The Brewers will finish the regular season with the best record in baseball
A few months ago, this wouldn't have been a very realistic prediction, but the Brewers hold the best record in baseball by 4 1/2 games right now. They're likely going to finish the year with the best record in the sport.
Milwaukee has a favorable schedule with series' against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals, among others, down the stretch. The Brewers should be able to handle all these series' and potentially finish the season with well over 100 wins.
More MLB: This 23-Year-Old Brewers Star Has 'Most To Prove' In September