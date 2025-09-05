This 23-Year-Old Brewers Star Has 'Most To Prove' In September
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball, and they've done so with a very balanced roster.
Rookie hurler Jacob Misiorowski has been one of the most exciting young pitchers in baseball. His dominant fastball has been impressive all season, but he hasn't produced the results that Brewers fans would want to see.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested that Misiorowski has the most to prove in September. The Brewers desperately need him to produce if they want a shot at the World Series.
Jacob Misiorowski needs to step up his production down the stretch
"When 'The Miz' made his midseason debut, the entire baseball-watching world was swept up in imagination. He was unhittable for weeks, becoming the fastest player in MLB history to 'earn' an All-Star berth," Kline wrote. "Jacob Misiorowski heard his name tossed around in the same conversation as Paul Skenes, viewed as the next great National League ace.
"That may still be the case, but Misiorowski has hit that aforementioned rookie wall. The league has figured him out, and the results have been dire of late. He has allowed three-plus runs in five straight starts, and he hasn't gone deeper than five innings during that stretch. He's up to a 4.50 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 11 starts, notching 69 strikeouts in 48.0 innings. There shouldn't be any long-term panic in the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse. Misiorowski is still racking up swing-and-miss. His long stretch and unique release point, paired with triple-digit heat, makes him extremely difficult to hit when the command is on."
A lot of media members have pushed for Misiorowski to be moved to the bullpen down the stretch, but Milwaukee seems to want him to stick in the starting rotation. If this is going to be the case, he's going to need to dominate down the stretch.
Milwaukee's rotation has been very good this year. Having Misiorowski as the fourth starter would be a huge advantage for the Brewers. There aren't many fourth starters in baseball who can go toe-to-toe with the starter pitcher. But the Brewers need him to be dominant.
