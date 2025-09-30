3 Players Milwaukee Brewers Could Lose After 2025 Playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers are don't need to worry about the offseason right now.
Milwaukee has a break for a few days before it will take on either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. These next few days, will be for rest and watching the Cubs and Padres series for the Brewers. There's no reason for the organization to think about after the season yet. Milwaukee is a World Series contender and has a real chance of making a deep run.
While this is the case, we will not be taking the field with the Brewers on Saturday, so it's easier to think ahead. The playoffs are here and afterward there will be decisions for the club to make no matter what happens in the playoffs.
Here are three guys who could be approaching their final days with the Brewers:
The Brewers have decisions to make
Rhys Hoskins - First Baseman
The veteran slugger has a mutual option for 2026 that is sure to be turned down. He's gone from a starter to a bench bat due to the ascension of Andrew Vaughn. Hoskins is a talented player that should have a solid market this offseason, just not from Milwaukee.
Jordan Montgomery - Starting Pitcher
Montgomery is a free-agent-to-be who is technically with the franchise, although he was injured when the Arizona Diamondbacks traded him. He missed the 2025 season and it's unclear if the team will be willing to bring him back in free agency.
José Quintana - Starting Pitcher
Another guy with a mutual option that it wouldn't be shocking to see it get turned down. It would be nice to have Quintana back, but he liked played his way to a bigger contract than the one the Brewers gave him ahead of 2025.
