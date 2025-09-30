Brewers $18 Million Slugger Predicted To Miss NLDS Roster
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't announced their roster for the National League Division Series
The Brewers don't need to announce their NLDS roster until the day of game No. 1. That will be on Saturday. So, the team can sort through some decisions over the next few days while they watch to see who their opponent will be. It will be either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres and the club will have the luxury of planning accordingly.
There are some difficult decisions on the horizon, including what to do with first base and a bench bat. At the beginning of the season, Rhys Hoskins was the guy at first base. He picked up his $18 million player option for 2025 and was one of the team's most productive sluggers early on. But, an injury opened the door for Andrew Vaughn after he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox and he hasn't loosened the reins. The Brewers got Hoskins back down the stretch, but he was more of a bench bat for the club.
With the NLDS quickly approaching, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy predicted that Hoskins won't make the club's initial playoff roster.
Who will make the Brewers' playoff roster?
"What could the postseason roster look like? After playing with a 28-man roster in September, teams revert to 26 players with a maximum of 13 pitchers in each round of the postseason -- though in the early rounds, few clubs carry the maximum pitchers. Rosters are due the morning of Game 1 of each round," McCalvy said. "C: William Contreras, Danny Jansen, 1B: Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers, 2B: Brice Turang, 3B: Caleb Durbin, SS: Joey Ortiz, Andruw Monasterio, OF: Blake Perkins, Jackson Chourio, Isaac Collins, Sal Frelick, Christian Yelich, Brandon Lockridge, SP: Freddy Peralta, Quinn Priester, Jose Quintana, and RP: Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Jared Koenig, Aaron Ashby, DL Hall, Nick Mears, Rob Zastryzny, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick.
"On the position-player side, first baseman Rhys Hoskins was the most difficult omission, given his postseason experience and veteran status. But he’s played so sparingly since coming off the injured list that it is difficult to keep him over Lockridge, who has value as a pinch-runner or defensive sub in the outfield."
Hoskins would be a good guy to have. He has playoff experience and is one of the team's best overall sluggers, but like McCalvy noted, he hasn't gotten consistent time since coming back. It's a hard decision to balance, but McCalvy is one of the team's most plugged-in insiders. If he thinks Hoskins isn't going to be on the NLDS roster, that's a safe bet.
