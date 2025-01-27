3 Reasons Why Brewers Fans Should Have Hope For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't made many star-studded moves this offseason, but things are still looking up for the club.
Milwaukee is coming off a season in which it won 93 games last year. The Brewers won 92 games in 2023. Clearly, the Brewers front office knows more than we do. They have done a phenomenal job building up this roster with exciting, young talent. The Brewers have been significantly better than each team in the National League Central over the last two years.
In 2024, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs tied for second place in the division with 83 wins -- 10 fewer than Milwaukee. In 2023, the Cubs were in second place with 83 wins -- nine fewer than Milwaukee.
Here are three reasons why Brewers fans should be excited for the 2025 season:
1) The National League Central hasn't caught up yet
Clearly, the Brewers were the best team in the division by a wide margin over the last two years. Milwaukee has lost some important pieces, and is still loaded with cheap, young talent. Most of the division has done nothing this offseason. The Cubs have added Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, but also traded Cody Bellinger away. They may be closer, but they aren't quite at the Brewers' level yet and none of the other teams have done anything really to close the gap.
2) Brandon Woodruff
The Brewers dealt with some injuries to the starting rotation last year and still won 93 games. The Brewers added Nestor Cortes by trading Devin Williams away. The most important thing for the rotation will be the return of Woodruff. If the Brewers had gone out and signed him, the team would be praised for a massive pickup. He's an ace-level pitcher when healthy and will return in 2025. His presence alone should make the Brewers better.
3) Jackson Chourio
The Brewers unfortunately won't have Willy Adames in 2025, but they can make up for his loss. Chourio was just 20 years old as a rookie last year. He shined last year and he probably wasn't even close to the best he will be. He's still young and will be 21 years old in 2025, but he's the most exciting player on the Brewers' roster right now.
More MLB: Brewers Star Jackson Chourio Projected To Have 'Eye-Popping' Season