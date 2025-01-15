6 Best Brewers High-Upside Free Agent Targets Within Budget
The Milwaukee Brewers shouldn't be done adding yet.
Spring Training is roughly one month away and the Brewers can make a run at the top spot in the National League Central again. While this is the case, they have been extremely quiet all offseason. Milwaukee shouldn't just sit around and should instead add some more depth.
Even if they don't want to spend a lot in free agency, there are some budget-friendly options out there who could help.
Here are six options for the Brewers to consider in free agency:
Yoán Moncada - Third Base - Spotrac Projection: One-Year, $1.5 Million
Moncada is a former top prospect who is just 29 years old. When he has been healthy, he has been a hitting machine. His biggest issue is health, though. A deal of this nature would give the Brewers a player who could help in the infield and add some pop to the lineup.
Paul DeJong - Shortstop/Third Base - Spotrac Projection: Two-Year, $9.3 Million
DeJong has been floated as a fit for the team a lot lately and the move would just make too much sense. He's a veteran, former All-Star, and is coming off a year in which he hit 24 home runs. He could play either shortstop or third baseman.
Jose Iglesias - Second Base/Shortstop/Third Base - Spotrac Projection: One-Year, $1.7 Million
Iglesias is another veteran infielder who can play all over. He's a former All-Star who surprisingly helped to re-energize the New York Mets last year and turn their season around. You know exactly what you are getting with his bat.
Craig Kimbrel - Relief Pitcher - Spotrac Projection: Two-Years, $15.7 Million
Kimbrel was solid to begin the 2024 season then imploded. He didn't have a great year but that shouldn't take away from the fact that he's one of the best relievers of the last decade. Milwaukee knows a thing or two about building a bullpen. Maybe they could fix him.
Dylan Carlson - Outfielder - Spotrac Projection: Six-Year, $31 Million
This projection seems off. There's no chance he will land a six-year deal this offseason. He's much more likely to land a short-term deal or even a minor league one with a Spring Training invite. Carlson is just 26 years old, though, and showed some promise with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Adam Ottavino - Relief Pitcher - Spotrac Projection: One-Year, $1.4 Million
Ottavino is a 14-year big league veteran with a career 3.49 ERA. He didn't have his best season in 2024, but again, the Brewers know how to get the most out of their bullpen.
