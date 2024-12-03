AL East Powerhouse Called Fit For Ex-Brewers Superstar In Free Agency
The 2024 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are just days away from kicking off and that means that there could be some fireworks across the league soon.
When you get every prominent front-office decision-maker and agent together in one place during the offseason, unsurprisingly deals get done. We should start to see some moves trickle in this week, but the dam will break next week.
There will be plenty of rumors, speculation, and maybe even a blockbuster deal. One player worth keeping an eye on is former Milwaukee Brewers star Corbin Burnes. He's out there on the open market and should start to see his market heat up very soon.
He will get paid well and it wouldn't be shocking to see him land with a team that ends up missing out on Juan Soto. One team that was floated as a fit for him is the Boston Red Sox by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Boston is one of the few teams still allegedly in the mix for Juan Soto," Miller said. "And before Blake Snell went off the board to the Dodgers, there was talk of the Red Sox wanting to bring in not just one but two of the big three of Burnes, Snell and Max Fried.
"It's unlikely they'll get Soto, but it does feel likely they'll get Burnes or Fried. And if the (New York Mets) prioritize Fried—or simply don't bid as much for Burnes as the Red Sox do—he could be relocating to Fenway Park."
Miller made a list of the teams with the best chances of landing Burnes and had the Red Sox in his top spot. Boston does have money to spend and seems intent on spending it this winter. Maybe Burnes could get a piece of the pie.
