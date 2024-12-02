Astros 'Staying In Contact' With Brewers Projected $152M Slugger
There are plenty of teams that have been eyeing Milwaukee Brewers star infielder Willy Adames so far this offseason.
Speculation has been going wild about what his future will hold. He slugged 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs in 161 games played. He is one of the best offensive players available in free agency and his market could open up even more as it has been reported that he could end up changing positions.
Any team with a need for a right-handed slugger in the infield could make sense for him if they can afford him. His current market projection is $152 million over six years by Spotrac.
Once Juan Soto signs somewhere, the free agent market for offensive players should open up which will be good for Adames.
It's still uncertain where he will go -- especially because so many teams have been tied to him in some way -- but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Houston Astros have been "staying in contact" with him as a backup option if they end up losing Alex Bregman.
"Both Bregman and Adames, however, are drawing attention outside of the Soto market," Rosenthal said. "The Houston Astros are continuing their efforts to re-sign Bregman, while also setting up contingencies. The team is staying in contact with Adames, and has expressed interest in another free agent, Jorge Polanco, as a fallback option.
"In the case of Adames, if the Astros are going to spend that kind of money, why not invest it in Bregman, a face of their franchise?"
Houston has a big question on its hands involving Bregman. If he does decide to leave, Adames would be a great replacement. He is a year younger and is coming off a better 2024 season offensively. Keep an eye on Houston.
More MLB: Insider Claims It's 'Entirely Possible' Brewers Trade Two-Time Star